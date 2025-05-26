EDITORIAL: Motsoaledi’s new age of denialism is dangerous
Amid US cuts, the health minister appears more intent on haranguing activists and the media
When Aaron Motsoaledi was first appointed health minister in 2009, he frankly acknowledged the scale of SA’s HIV crisis and moved with speed and determination to tackle it. Within two years, the number of people on antiretroviral treatment had doubled to 1.63-million, and by 2017, annual Aids deaths had halved to about 89,000. The age of denialism that had marred the government’s response to the epidemic under the previous leadership of health minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang appeared to be well and truly over.
How tragic, then, that as a new crisis unfolds due to US President Donald Trump’s swingeing aid cuts, Motsoaledi appears more intent on haranguing activists and the media than confronting the real issues before him. In an astonishing press conference earlier this month, he indignantly insisted that SA’s HIV/AIDs programmes had not collapsed and accused the media and those raising the alarm of peddling disinformation. Adding insult to injury, he likened them to AfriFor...
