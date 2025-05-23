EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa commendably calm but Trump meeting a wake-up call
There is a need to curb crime and implement visa and other reforms to make SA as attractive as possible for tourism and investment
Many South Africans, especially in the government, take the view that US President Donald Trump is misinformed when he talks of white genocide and white Afrikaans farmers being persecuted. However, it is just as likely that no amount of information would have much effect on his approach to SA. He is performing as much, if not more, to his own Maga base as he is to an SA or international audience. He is not about to let the facts spoil a good story. And SA is the perfect platform to pursue his antiwoke, antidiversity, equity and inclusion agenda.
Disaffected émigré South Africans such as Elon Musk may be poisoning his ear for their own reasons. But he is a willing accomplice. And from the right and the left some of SA’s own populists have provided him with plenty of material — be it Julius Malema’s Kill the Boer or the fake “Twatterbaas” social media account in which a four-star Gordon’s Bay guesthouse owner purports to be a persecuted farmer, both of which were on full techn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.