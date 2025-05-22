EDITORIAL: Sasol’s climate diet fuels investor feast
Management has finally offered a credible turnaround script in slashing its emission reduction budget
22 May 2025 - 05:00
Simon Baloyi, Sasol’s boss, delivered a one-two punch of fiscal discipline and scaled-back climate spending.
First, the board approved a new dividend policy that delays payouts until the balance sheet is stronger. While previously Sasol committed to resume dividends once net debt fell below $4bn, the threshold has now been tightened to a sustainable net debt below $3bn. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.