EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa in the White House
President should not squander talks with Trump in trying to fix toxic diplomatic relations
20 May 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s working visit to the White House is by far the most important step in fixing toxic diplomatic relations between SA and the US. It should not be squandered.
A week ago, Donald Trump, the US president, invited Ramaphosa for talks in Washington. Sensing how significant this opportunity is, Ramaphosa has decided to miss the tabling of the budget so that he can attend the meeting on Wednesday...
