EDITORIAL: Knotty transformation problem persists
How to achieve employment equity differs across the political spectrum
There is broad agreement across society that the upper- management echelons of corporate SA remain in white hands, with no consensus on how to address the problem.
The figures speak for themselves. The 2024 figures on employment equity show that while whites represented 61% of top management in the public and private sectors combined, they only constituted 7.5% of the economically active population (EAP). Africans represented 18% of top management compared with to their 81% share of the EAP. Whites accounted for 47.3% of senior management and Africans 28.8%. Women of all races were underrepresented in all upper levels of management. ..
