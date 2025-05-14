EDITORIAL: Payouts without apologies
Legalistic twist in Tiger Brands’ proposed settlement for listeria class action lawsuit raises questions over corporate accountability
Tiger Brands is finally reaching for its chequebook after a deadly listeriosis outbreak nearly seven years ago. In 2017/18, the country suffered the world’s worst recorded listeria epidemic — more than 1,000 people fell ill and about 218 died after eating contaminated processed meats.
The outbreak was traced to “polony” deli meats from Tiger Brands’ factory in Polokwane. Yet at the time, Tiger Brands’ leadership was defiant: then-CEO Lawrence MacDougall claimed there was no direct link between the deaths and the company’s products. Fast-forward to 2025, and Tiger Brands has offered a settlement in the class action lawsuit brought by the victims’ families. ..
