EDITORIAL: State risks allowing SA science to die due to US cuts
NIH grants have helped make SA a key location for clinical trials and supported careers of scientists at the cutting edge of HIV and TB research
US President Donald Trump is rapidly dismantling US scientific institutions, with potentially devastating effects on SA’s research enterprise. If the government doesn’t move quickly, projects and jobs will be lost, along with the dreams and aspirations of the next generation of scientists.
SA has enjoyed a long and productive relationship with various US scientific bodies, ranging from US space agency Nasa to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Most important of all has been its collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the world’s biggest funder of biomedical research...
