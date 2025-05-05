EDITORIAL: Back to the drawing board for a ‘saleable budget’
Finance minister says lessons have been learnt and there will now be a more consultative process
05 May 2025 - 05:00
Briefing media last week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said he and his team would be working hard to produce a “saleable” budget document to present to parliament on May 21.
You have to wonder why the minister didn’t think of crafting a saleable budget in the first place. It could have saved everyone a lot of the trouble and trauma that has surrounded the budget process and the government of national unity itself since he failed in his first effort to table a budget on February 19...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.