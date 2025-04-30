EDITORIAL: 100 days of global extortion
In just three months, US President Donald Trump has wreaked such havoc the world is right to be concerned
30 April 2025 - 05:00
This week marks the first 100 days in office of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the US.
In just three months, he has caused such havoc and uncertainty around the world with his policies that the world is right to be concerned about what comes next...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.