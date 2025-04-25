EDITORIAL: World loses a humanist

A woman holds an image of Pope Francis during a mass for his death, at the cathedral, in Santiago Chile, April 21 2025. Picture: REUTERS/PABLO SANHUEZA
The demise of Pope Francis at age 88 is not only a loss to the world’s 1.4-billion Catholics. It is a loss to the world.
Francis was the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, whose papacy is believed to date back to the first century with the appointment of St Peter. His passing is a historic event, with many of the world’s leaders expected to attend his funeral in Rome on Saturday.
Francis, a moral beacon, was renowned for his humanity and empathy for the poor and suffering, whether they were the victims of war, prejudice, abuse or poverty. Up until the end he renounced the pomp and ceremony of office, opting for simplicity and humility.
His dedication to his office was clear in his appearance in a wheelchair on the balcony of the Vatican the day before his death to give Easter blessings to thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square. Weak and frail after a serious illness, he bore witness to his faith to the last.
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Italian immigrant parents, Francis was elected pope in 2013, the first pope born outside Europe in more than 1,300 years.
The pope’s vision extended beyond the Catholic Church, embracing all religions through his interfaith dialogues.He condemned Israel’s war in Gaza, urging that peace be found, though his stance on the Russian war in Ukraine was controversial.
As is tradition, an elected pope can choose his name, and Francis took his from St Francis of Assisi, recognised for his service to the poor and underprivileged, his dedication to peace and his love for animals and nature.
The pope was a progressive, offering moral leadership in a time of turmoil and conflict. He was open to the acceptance of LGBTQ+ people in the church and rejected their marginalisation and the discrimination against them. He tried with limited success to deal with the sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests, though he recognised that the church had not done enough to protect them.
He sympathised with migrants from poverty-stricken countries in Africa and Latin America making their way to the perceived El Dorados of the north. In one moving moment aboard a boat, he threw a wreath of flowers into the Mediterranean in remembrance of the thousands who had lost their lives in the perilous crossing to Europe in search of a better life. US President Donald Trump’s tough stance on migrants unsurprisingly brought him into conflict with the pope.
Trump, whose protectionist and isolationist initiatives have upended the world, will be present at the funeral. Ironically, US deputy president JD Vance was the last foreign state representative to engage with the pope on the day before his death.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will also be present but not the protagonist of the war against his country, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The 135 cardinals from across the world who are eligible to vote for a new pope are descending on Rome for the conclave. Most of them come from countries outside Europe and there is speculation that a black cardinal from Africa will be one of the candidates for election.
The voting takes place in the Michaelangelo-adorned Sistine Chapel. The election requires a two-thirds majority, with voting being repeated without limit until this outcome is achieved and is announced through white smoke pouring from the chapel’s chimney. If on a day a successful outcome is not achieved, black smoke is released.
It is believed that the progressives in the conclave outnumber the conservatives, and we hope that the new pope continues on the path of open-hearted humanity that embraces all people regardless of religion, race or sexual orientation, and is ready to confront the challenge of the role of women in the church.
CARTOON: Rest in peace, Pope Francis
Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff, dies on Easter Monday
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba hails Pope Francis as ‘champion of the poor’
