EDITORIAL: Is SA (still) open for business?
Instead of rolling out the red carpet for investors, ministers are erecting new layers of red tape
24 April 2025 - 05:00
During his first term, President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to recruit R1.2-trillion worth of direct investment to help solve the country’s unemployment, poverty and inequality. This bid, accompanied by a commitment to weeding out red tape, was well received.
The problems are still there. Instead of rolling out the red carpet for investors, his ministers are erecting new layers of red tape. A case in point is the recently published regulations to govern investments in the oil and gas sector, which fall under Gwede Mantashe, the mineral resources minister...
