EDITORIAL: The rationale behind the much-reviled VAT increase
The National Treasury and Sars are reportedly searching for a way to sidestep the increase
Speculation is rife over the fate of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s much-maligned 50 basis point VAT hike, which is set to take effect on May 1 after an impasse of more than three months.
Much of the intrigue is being driven by political parties that have staked their reputation on its ultimate demise. There are reports that the National Treasury and SA Revenue Service are frantically searching for a way to sidestep the VAT increase. One peculiar suggestion is that the increase will be allowed to take effect and then be withdrawn after two months with “rebates to companies and consumers” paid out by the state...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.