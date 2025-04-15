EDITORIAL: Finding truth and closure
Care is needed in reopening inquests into the deaths of anti-apartheid activists to achieve the best results
15 April 2025 - 05:00
The reopening of inquests into the gruesome deaths of anti-apartheid activists has to be welcomed but approached with due care to avoid unintended consequences.
On Monday, the high court in Pietermaritzburg began a fresh inquest into the murder of anti-apartheid activist and human rights lawyer Griffiths Mxenge. The hearing was immediately postponed to June so that those implicated in his murder could apply for assistance from the SA Police Service, their employer at the time. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.