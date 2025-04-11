Divine Lunga of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by Yan Medeiros Sasse of Esperance de Tunis in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg match at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès, Tunisia on Tuesday night. Picture: MEHREZ TOUJANI/BACKPAGEPIX
For years, the narrative in African football has been dominated by North African giants — Al Ahly this, Zamalek that. SA clubs were just polite guests at the party, nibbling at the edges of greatness.
But now, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates storming into the CAF Champions League semifinals, the tide is turning. The achievement is unprecedented and has ignited hopes for an all-SA final. It is exhibit A of the ascent of SA football on the continental stage.
Our football, with its rich blend of flair, tactical nuance and heart is shattering the narrative that these boys are a “bunch of losers”. Sundowns continue to dazzle with their attacking ingenuity and well-orchestrated play, and Pirates are the embodiment of grit, proving time and again they are not just there to make up the numbers.
This moment is as much about trophies as it is about SA saying, “You underestimated us, didn't you?” The Premier Soccer League, long an afterthought for some, is flexing its muscle, producing teams that no one can afford to dismiss any more. The continent is watching, North American clubs are sweating, and SA fans are savouring every second of this long overdue reckoning. Bravo!
EDITORIAL: A rising sun in SA football
Sundowns and Pirates are heading to the CAF Champions League semifinals
For years, the narrative in African football has been dominated by North African giants — Al Ahly this, Zamalek that. SA clubs were just polite guests at the party, nibbling at the edges of greatness.
But now, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates storming into the CAF Champions League semifinals, the tide is turning. The achievement is unprecedented and has ignited hopes for an all-SA final. It is exhibit A of the ascent of SA football on the continental stage.
Our football, with its rich blend of flair, tactical nuance and heart is shattering the narrative that these boys are a “bunch of losers”. Sundowns continue to dazzle with their attacking ingenuity and well-orchestrated play, and Pirates are the embodiment of grit, proving time and again they are not just there to make up the numbers.
This moment is as much about trophies as it is about SA saying, “You underestimated us, didn't you?” The Premier Soccer League, long an afterthought for some, is flexing its muscle, producing teams that no one can afford to dismiss any more. The continent is watching, North American clubs are sweating, and SA fans are savouring every second of this long overdue reckoning. Bravo!
Newcastle in driver’s seat as race for Champions League spots heats up
Barker praises Stellies after shock Zamalek victory
Goalless draw sees Pirates into CAF semis
Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly top of mind for Sundowns coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.