EDITORIAL: Help Zimbabweans help themselves

Mnangagwa has to be stopped from extending his stay in office

10 April 2025 - 05:00
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

For the past month, thousands of Zimbabweans have taken to the streets in protests against plans by their president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to extend his stay in power beyond the constitutional limit. They need desperate external help to stop him from going rogue.

Mnangagwa, who fell out with his mentor and predecessor Robert Mugabe before ousting him in a soft coup, was always seen as the last hope to help Zimbabwe from implosion. His constitutional tenure has turned out to be a nightmare that has resulted in Zimbabweans returning to neighbouring countries such as ours.

Under his reign, repression has returned, as has socioeconomic hardship. The latter has been worsened by Donald Trump’s punitive trade tariffs.

For the past several months, Mnangagwa has sought to extend his stay in office beyond what the constitution permits. This has resulted in protests by the populace.

He has to be stopped and Zimbabweans are correct to condemn this move. But they can only do so much on their own.

Running away from their country is one option. But this is a blunt tool that will not dissuade the chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Mnangagwa’s peers in the Sadc, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, need to call him out and openly take the side of the Zimbabwean people.

Coups are the same as irregular changes of constitutions lengthening leaders’ stays in office.

