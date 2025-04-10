Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
For the past month, thousands of Zimbabweans have taken to the streets in protests against plans by their president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to extend his stay in power beyond the constitutional limit. They need desperate external help to stop him from going rogue.
Mnangagwa, who fell out with his mentor and predecessor Robert Mugabe before ousting him in a soft coup, was always seen as the last hope to help Zimbabwe from implosion. His constitutional tenure has turned out to be a nightmare that has resulted in Zimbabweans returning to neighbouring countries such as ours.
Under his reign, repression has returned, as has socioeconomic hardship. The latter has been worsened by Donald Trump’s punitive trade tariffs.
For the past several months, Mnangagwa has sought to extend his stay in office beyond what the constitution permits. This has resulted in protests by the populace.
He has to be stopped and Zimbabweans are correct to condemn this move. But they can only do so much on their own.
Running away from their country is one option. But this is a blunt tool that will not dissuade the chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).
Mnangagwa’s peers in the Sadc, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, need to call him out and openly take the side of the Zimbabwean people.
Coups are the same as irregular changes of constitutions lengthening leaders’ stays in office.
EDITORIAL: Help Zimbabweans help themselves
Mnangagwa has to be stopped from extending his stay in office
For the past month, thousands of Zimbabweans have taken to the streets in protests against plans by their president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to extend his stay in power beyond the constitutional limit. They need desperate external help to stop him from going rogue.
Mnangagwa, who fell out with his mentor and predecessor Robert Mugabe before ousting him in a soft coup, was always seen as the last hope to help Zimbabwe from implosion. His constitutional tenure has turned out to be a nightmare that has resulted in Zimbabweans returning to neighbouring countries such as ours.
Under his reign, repression has returned, as has socioeconomic hardship. The latter has been worsened by Donald Trump’s punitive trade tariffs.
For the past several months, Mnangagwa has sought to extend his stay in office beyond what the constitution permits. This has resulted in protests by the populace.
He has to be stopped and Zimbabweans are correct to condemn this move. But they can only do so much on their own.
Running away from their country is one option. But this is a blunt tool that will not dissuade the chair of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).
Mnangagwa’s peers in the Sadc, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, need to call him out and openly take the side of the Zimbabwean people.
Coups are the same as irregular changes of constitutions lengthening leaders’ stays in office.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Sadc should hang its head
SA not authorised to demand change of SADC summit away from Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe: When the capital collapses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
How protests against Mnangagwa’s third term will affect SA
Emmerson Mnangagwa fires army general ahead of planned protests
Zimbabwe police block protests against Emmerson Mnangagwa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.