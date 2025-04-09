EDITORIAL: Aid cuts risk higher migration burden on SA
09 April 2025 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump’s sweeping cuts to foreign aid not only imperil SA’s response to the HIV/Aids epidemic but raise the troubling prospect of increased migration from neighbouring states.
Trump’s decision to dismantle the agencies that have for decades provided health and humanitarian support to African countries is in itself a catastrophe. But it has been made all the worse by European nations slashing aid budgets as they step up defence spending in response to the war in Ukraine...
