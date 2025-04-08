EDITORIAL: Boon and risk as gold glitters
Albeit diminished, the mining industry is still a big employer and export earner
08 April 2025 - 05:49
It wasn’t that long ago that markets were marvelling at the gold price jumping the $2,000 an ounce hurdle.
Then, hardly a month ago, it hit the $3,000 mark, as the safe haven rally that has continued since US President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January gained pace...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.