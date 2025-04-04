EDITORIAL: The deep-pocket effect
Prosus’s offer for Just Eat Takeaway may succeed, but not without testing its determination and commitment to prudent capital allocation
04 April 2025 - 05:00
Financial muscle is both a weapon and a liability in mergers & acquisitions. Prosus’s €4.1bn bid for Just Eat Takeaway is a textbook example of the “deep-pocket effect”, in which shareholder expectations inflate as soon as they smell the acquirer’s wealth.
Prosus, flush with a nearly $20bn war chest, has framed the €20.3 per share offer as a generous premium — 49% above Just Eat’s three-month volume-weighted average price. Yet BDL Capital Management, a small shareholder in Just Eat, argues the bid undercuts the fair valuation by 64%. ..
