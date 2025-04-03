EDITORIAL: Progressive dispute resolution mechanisms
Move to mediation for civil trials in Gauteng should be applauded by the legal profession and litigants
03 April 2025 - 05:00
For years, SA’s courts have been battling serious backlogs in cases. Matters take years before they are heard and concluded before being appealed and reviewed. Judicial officers and their staff are overworked, and suffering from burnout.
The situation is especially bad in civil trials. According to a circular from Dunstan Mlambo, judge president of the Gauteng division, some cases are only enrolled for hearing in 2031, a clearly untenable situation. This compromises access to justice as contemplated in the constitution...
