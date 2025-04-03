EDITORIAL: Enlightened self-interest
Absa should be commended for raising the minimum wage
03 April 2025 - 05:00
Every now and then, a corporate decision emerges from the financial fog that feels inspired. Absa’s decision to raise the minimum wage to a commendable R20,000 a month is one of those rare instances — a move that prioritises not just the optics but substance.
For context, this increase means the base annual salary of R250,000 — a number that might sound paltry in the boardroom but can fundamentally later the lives of many employees. Particularly in SA, where “black tax” is more than a phrase, this adjustment acknowledges an often-ignored reality...
