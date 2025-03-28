EDITORIAL: When the messenger trips, but the message stands
Should there be a baseline of formal education for those entrusted with crafting the laws that govern us?
28 March 2025 - 05:00
A prominent political analyst’s tirade this week against Papa Penny, the MK party MP renowned for his flamboyant personality as a musician rather than as a politician, is a lesson in how not to make a point. The comments — drenched in condescension and peppered with personal jabs — were more heat than light.
Prince Mashele’s comments, stripped of their inflammatory packaging, raise a question worth a thoughtful reflection: should there be a baseline of formal education for those entrusted with crafting the laws that govern us? ..
