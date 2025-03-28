EDITORIAL: A small step forward for rail and ports
Establishment of private sector participation unit is welcome, but the true test lies in execution
It would be churlish to diminish the significance of the weekend announcement that the government is on the verge of inviting the private sector to participate in the state-monopolised rail and ports sectors. But no-one should rush to pop champagne bottles yet.
On Sunday, Barbara Creecy, the transport minister, announced that a private sector participation (PSP) unit would be set up within the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). The unit, which would manage the introduction of private sector competition in these sectors, is a joint initiative between Creecy’s department and Treasury. The Treasury is in charge of licensing private-public partnerships...
