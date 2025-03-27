EDITORIAL: Growth questions remain
Treasury’s revenue estimates at odds with PWC and others
27 March 2025 - 05:00
PWC’s presentation to parliament this week on the budget drew fresh attention to one of the big sources of uncertainty about the fiscal framework: its economic growth assumptions.
When finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled his March 12 revised budget, he based it on much the same growth forecast used in the delayed February 19 budget. That estimated growth for 2024 at 0.8%, rising to 1.9% this year and averaging 1.8% over the medium...
