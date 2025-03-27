EDITORIAL: A fight for fairness

Sibanye-Stillwater and Gold Fields are locked in a decade-long legal joust with the Rand West City Local Municipality over the valuations of mining rights — a saga with profound economic implications.
At stake is a leap in property taxes from R900,000 a month to a staggering R10.4m — a rate that screams excess rather than reason. Can these mining giants afford it? Certainly. Should they accept it without resistance? Absolutely not.
The municipality has pegged the value of Kloof and South Deep mines in billions, arguing it is owed R114m annually. Yet this same local government has lost R227m in fruitless and wasteful expenditure in just five years — a jump of 159% that undermines its credibility to demand higher contribution from businesses.
It begs the question: has it cleaned its own financial house before knocking on the miners’ doors?
Sibanye and Gold Fields contend that the valuations are punitive and misinterpret the Municipal Property Rates Act. Their concerns over the punitive nature of these valuations is no corporate sob story. The stakes are high: these mines are more than revenue generators from the municipality; they are lifelines for workers and suppliers in the surrounding communities.
If the municipality’s approach risks bleeding the mines dry, who truly benefits?
Corporate players must pay their dues, to be sure, but when valuations appear arbitrary and potentially disastrous, isn’t it rational, even admirable, to demand fairness?
