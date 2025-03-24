EDITORIAL: MPC move reflects risk sensitivity
Meeting set up clear tension with data-driven approach to rates
24 March 2025 - 05:00
Do the monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) decisions depend on the data and its own forecasts? Or do its members depend instead on their perceptions of political and geopolitical risks?
Last week’s MPC meeting set up a very clear tension between the two approaches. In theory, as Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago frequently points out, the committee’s role is precisely to assess the risks, rather than to depend mechanically on the models. In practice, the latest meeting set this up as a stark dilemma...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.