EDITORIAL: Resetting relations with Trump’s America
Ramaphosa’s pool for new US ambassador ought to be wider than the ANC’s redundant cadres
20 March 2025 - 05:00
After bungling relations with the world’s superpower for the past few years, SA has a magnificent opportunity to reset its relationship with the US. President Cyril Ramaphosa now needs to appoint a new ambassador to the US.
In a dramatic turn of events, Washington expelled Ebrahim Rasool, SA’s ambassador to the US, over his undiplomatic remarks about Donald Trump. Among other things, he characterised Trump as leading a white supremacist movement in the US...
