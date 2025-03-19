M23 rebels gather around a truck during the escort of captured FDLR members (not pictured) to Rwanda for repatriation. Picture: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI
The talks between the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels were always going to be difficult. Still, they shouldn’t be allowed to collapse completely.
On Tuesday, the talks, facilitated by the Angolan government on behalf of the AU, commenced in Luanda. They started without the participation of the rebels in what would have been the first direct talks between Félix Tshisekedi’s government and the rebels who are now controlling huge swathes of the eastern part of the DRC.
The rebels are boycotting the talks because of fresh sanctions imposed by the EU, the US and UK on M23 leaders and Rwandan generals for their role in fuelling the war that has displaced hundreds of thousands of Congolese and claimed more than 7,000 lives.
This is a major setback. For years, Tshisekedi has refused to negotiate with M23. Instead, he has demanded talks with Paul Kagame’s government. The sanctions are part of the latest measures by the international community to force Rwanda to pull its troops out of the DRC.
Rwanda has responded by expelling Belgian diplomats in Kigali.
Angola should be commended for proceeding with the talks even without the rebels’ participation. It has taken a lot of hard work to get the two sides to agree direct talks.
The challenge now is to persuade the rebels to return to the negotiating table to find a lasting solution to the conflict.
EDITORIAL: Long road to DRC peace talks
DRC to send delegation to Angolan peace talks with M23
Rwanda and Belgium in reciprocal expulsions over DRC conflict
M23 pulls out of DRC peace talks over EU sanctions
