EDITORIAL: Can Kenny Fihla break Absa’s leadership curse?
The bank has chosen an outsider to tackle its entrenched cultural and operational dysfunction
19 March 2025 - 05:00
Kenny Fihla’s appointment as Absa CEO (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2025-03-17-absa-names-kenny-fihla-its-new-ceo/) reflects the lender’s desperation to steady its ship. After years of leadership churn that has left investors skittish and employees adrift, Absa’s board has opted for an outsider to tackle its entrenched cultural and operational dysfunction.
But Fihla will need every ounce of support from the board led by Sello Moloko to succeed in this high-stakes role. Without it, his tenure could end as just another chapter in Absa’s revolving-door leadership saga...
