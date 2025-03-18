EDITORIAL: ANC to blame for state of Johannesburg
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula would do well to read the findings of the auditor-general
18 March 2025 - 05:00
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has blamed successive coalition governments for the decline in the state of Johannesburg, which is plagued by a water crisis, dilapidated infrastructure, potholes and a billing crisis spanning more than a decade.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently expressed disappointment at the state of the city, announcing that a presidential working group would intervene to improve its running as the country prepares to host the Group of 20 (G20) summit in November. ..
