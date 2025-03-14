EDITORIAL: A step forward or a stumble?
Democracy is working but budget negotiations in parliament are bound to be messy
14 March 2025 - 05:00
It is the proverbial glass half-full versus half empty.
It is now clear that the revised budget that finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled on Wednesday is the start of a negotiation process, not the document cast in stone that South Africans had become used to. The glass is at least half-full because this is democracy in action...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.