EDITORIAL: A pricey farewell
Jason Quinn’s exit from Absa in late 2023 came with a hefty price tag (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/financial-services/2025-03-11-jason-quinn-said-an-expensive-goodbye-to-absa-report-shows/). In earnings report this week, Absa disclosed that its former finance chief forfeited R60.1m in incentives to jump ship and head up rival Nedbank.
This move underscores the challenges of retaining top talent in a competitive banking landscape. The scramble to secure a CEO in March 2022 led Absa’s board to concoct a retention agreement for Quinn, hoping to tie him down for years to come and restore faith in the executive management of the company...
