EDITORIAL: Helen Joseph Hospital woes are a symptom of a bigger problem
Health minister should fix the rot in the Gauteng health department before thinking of NHI
12 March 2025 - 05:42
The horrific state of Helen Joseph Hospital, laid bare in two watchdog reports released on Monday, is symptomatic of a far bigger crisis in the Gauteng health department.
Independent investigations by health ombud Taole Mokoena and the Office of Health Standards Compliance confirmed former broadcaster Tom London’s allegations last year that patients at Helen Joseph Hospital are treated in undignified and unhygienic conditions. Their reports described fly-infested wards, litter-strewn grounds and so few working toilets that staff are forced to use a nearby shopping mall to relieve themselves...
