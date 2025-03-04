EDITORIAL: The dangers of reality TV diplomacy
Oval Office clash underscores the necessity of traditional diplomacy conducted behind closed doors
What’s wrong with traditional diplomacy conducted behind closed doors? Last Friday’s clash between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which public confrontations and political theatrics overshadowed serious discussions, is Exhibit A of the perils of reality TV diplomacy.
The meeting was supposed to finalise a minerals deal between the two countries, but it quickly turned into a confrontation. Trump and vice-president JD Vance accused Zelensky of not showing gratitude for US support during the ongoing conflict, and Trump blasted Zelensky. Predictably, the meeting ended abruptly with Zelensky being asked to leave the White House. ..
