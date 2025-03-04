EDITORIAL: SAA’s Lamola must be given a chance
CEO needs the support of his board and the shareholder
04 March 2025 - 05:00
The political controversy that has accompanied the confirmation of John Lamola as SAA’s CEO is unfortunate. But it shouldn’t be allowed to distract Lamola from the key task of turning the national airline around.
Since news of his impending appointment first leaked, political parties and interest groups have rushed in to criticise the decision to appoint him as CEO. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.