EDITORIAL: Bias in the boardroom
CEO’s bid for Barloworld is a textbook case of a corporate governance nightmare
28 February 2025 - 05:00
Dominic Sewela’s bid for Barloworld is a textbook case of a corporate governance nightmare. The CEO’s attempt to spearhead a R23bn management-led buyout is a case in point.
Earlier this week, shareholders voted down the R123 per share deal that valued the company at about 4.3 times its historical ebitda but a generous 90% higher than the stock average value adjusted for trading volumes, before the buyout talks went public almost a year ago...
