Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Broaching G20 divisions

SA has work cut out presiding over the group

26 February 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People walk at the Cape Town International Convention Centre during the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
People walk at the Cape Town International Convention Centre during the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS/Nic Bothma

In the past, one of the marks of a successful Group of 20 (G20) presidency was whether it managed to broker consensus between all the member countries on a communique that could be issued by G20 leaders at the end of the year, and by the ministerial meetings during the year.

But SA’s presidency this year is a particularly tough one. The divides of recent years over Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Gaza pale compared to the fractious world of US President Donald Trump and the divides and uncertainties that it introduces to multilateral forums such as the G20.

The first high-level ministerial meetings of SA’s G20 year have begun, with foreign ministers over the weekend and the Finance Track (finance ministers and central bank governors) this week. SA must avoid being distracted by the Trump circus and focus on hosting a well-run, well-chaired G20 year.

It will need to show maturity and statecraft even to get consensus on the chair’s summaries, which are the less demanding alternatives to the communiques. That’s particularly important for the Finance Track, which is the hard edge of the G20, tackling concrete issues such as global financial stability and regulation, cross-border payments and debt sustainability.

The G20 started life in the emerging markets crisis of the late 1990s to bring the world’s most important economies together to stabilise markets; it was upgraded in the 2008 global financial crisis to restore and maintain global financial stability and economic growth. That work is as important as ever in an uncertain world.

Unpacked: G20 SA 2025

The latest G20 news, plus expert views on what SA’s leadership of this critical forum means when it comes to shaping global policies and advocating ...
News
1 day ago

G20 leaders rally around global status quo despite US snub

Absence of the top US diplomat did not derail the G20 foreign ministers meetings, though there were tensions
National
2 days ago

CLEO ROSE-INNES: There’s a new sheriff in town so SA’s G20 presidency may be the last

The presidency will return to the US in 2026, but the Trump administration has little interest in this group
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: A growth and jobs budget is the ...
Opinion
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The painful trade-offs ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Steinberg provides a brazen and ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Budget 2.0 needs GNU’s stamp of ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GAVIN RICH: Tough away schedule gives Boks a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.