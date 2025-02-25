EDITORIAL: What’s behind Williamson’s exit from Old Mutual?
As CEO he brought stability after the Moyo saga, but in the ruthless corporate world results speak volumes
A sudden departure never fails to raise more than a few eyebrows in corporate leadership. Such is the case with Iain Williamson, whose early and unexplained retirement from Old Mutual’s executive suite has left more questions than answers. While the official line is one of a dignified exit, the unexplained early retirement raises a slew of questions.
To be sure, Williamson’s tenure brought a sense of stability after the tumultuous Peter Moyo saga, a period punctuated by drama that no company wants in its annual report. His leadership provided much-needed calm and steadiness, steering the company away from the messy boardroom brawl between the board and former CEO Moyo in the full glare of a harsh media spotlight...
