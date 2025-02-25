Friedrich Merz, chancellor candidate of Germany’s Christian Democrats. Picture: MAJA HITIJ
Germany, the powerhouse of the European economy and a central pillar of the EU, enters a period of uncertainty after Sunday’s elections, which saw no absolute winner emerge and the far right making strong gains.
Preliminary results indicate that the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union led by Friedrich Merz gained the most votes, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which doubled its share of the vote to about 20%, the strongest performance of a far-right party since World War 2.
Forging a coalition with the Social Democrats will be the first task for Merz, who has made it clear that the AfD will be excluded.
This does not necessarily mean, however, that the support of about a fifth of the electorate for the anti-immigration AfD will have no influence on the political direction of Germany, which has been in recession since 2023 and seen a sharp rise in unemployment.
It might also have implications for German aid for SA.
This period of uncertainty comes at a critical time for Europe, which has been excluded from the US/Russia negotiations on a Ukraine peace deal and faces the onslaught of US Donald Trump’s trade measures.
A strong, united Europe is critical and Merz has made it clear that achieving Germany’s independence from the US will be a priority for the new government.
EDITORIAL: Coalition talks first task for Merz
