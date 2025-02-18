Full marks to Sibanye-Stillwater and Harmony Gold. Their C-suite transitions at some of the country’s largest mining companies are a commendable example of well-organised succession planning.
It’s a seamless transition plan that closes the door on speculation, employee morale and leadership vacuum — crucial for any self-respecting board and steward of shareholder capital.
Neal Froneman, the outspoken serial dealmaker, is taking his final bow at Sibanye, leaving the stage for Richard Stewart. This internal promotion demonstrates confidence in home-grown talent. Harmony’s appointment of Beyers Nel as CEO follows the same playbook.
Sometimes it is good to bring in a fresh broom, to be sure, someone free from the burden of historical baggage, but the two companies’ strategies combine the best of both worlds: preserving the core values and institutional knowledge while injecting fresh energy into the executive suite.
Harmony and Sibanye’s approach to succession planning is a guiding light to best practice, setting the standard high for other industries to follow. To all outgoing executives, we salute you. To new leaders, we extend our best wishes in navigating the industry challenges and opportunities.
EDITORIAL: A new era begins in mining
Harmony and Sibanye’s approach to succession planning is a guiding light to best practice
