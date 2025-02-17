EDITORIAL: Can Ramaphosa keep his eye on the ball?
During his first term, he left ministers to their own devices. Will he adopt the same stance this time?
17 February 2025 - 05:00
Can President Cyril Ramaphosa maintain a stern hand on the wheel throughout his second term or will he once again leave his ministers to their own destructive devices?
In his reply to the state of the nation (Sona) debate last week, Ramaphosa drew some pretty strong lines in the sand. ..
