EDITORIAL: Quo vadis for SRD?
There have been different signals from the government on the social relief of distress grant
13 February 2025 - 05:00
One of the keenly anticipated aspects of next week’s budget is a possible announcement by the National Treasury on the future of the social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
Expectations were raised by the statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address last week that “the social relief of distress grant is an essential mechanism for alleviating extreme poverty. We will use this grant as a basis for the introduction of a sustainable form of income support for unemployed people.” ..
