EDITORIAL: Juggling prestige with fiscal prudence
Hosting the G20 will cost more than R1bn and funding will be an issue
12 February 2025 - 05:00
SA’s year as G20 president has finally come around. A series of high-level ministerial meetings kicks off in Cape Town and Johannesburg later this month. With more than 130 official meetings, culminating in the G20 leaders summit in November, it will be a busy year.
It will also be a costly one. The Treasury has put the cost at upwards of R1bn; some estimates put it closer to R2bn. That is small change in a national budget of R2-trillion. But given SA’s stretched public finances, funding will be an issue...
