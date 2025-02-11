EDITORIAL: Power behind Trump’s throne

Demonstrators take part in a protest by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau building, the day after members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency moved into the CFPB, in Washington. Picture: Nathan Howard
Though it was Donald Trump who was sworn in as 47th US president on January 20 after his landslide victory, an unelected billionaire, Elon Musk, has been making decisions with damaging consequences for millions of Americans.
With an ill-defined job as secretary for the department of government efficiency, he has halted government payments to school feeding schemes and controversially gained access to welfare and taxpayers’ information.
Together with Trump, his captured boss, Musk wants to sack 2-million civil servants as part of his efficiency project.
By taking over the payment system, which belongs to the Treasury, Musk has become a de facto supersecretary. He is the one who can fulfil Trump’s threats to stop all foreign aid, contributions to multilateral institutions and reductions in the defence budget.
Quite rightly, Americans are outraged at Musk’s power grab. Musk, a SA-born billionaire, was not on the ballot paper last year. He and his billionaire friends used their billions to buy influence in the Trump administration.
It remains unclear what the end game is. However, from the little that is known, it seems that the savings made will be used to fund tax cuts for the wealthy.
Americans are not without options. They need to mobilise to stop this coup. In the short term, though, only courts can stop Musk and his merry men.
