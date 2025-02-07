A recent Pretoria high court judgment fundamentally overturns the regulatory foundations of the social relief of distress grant after it found the regulations to be unconstitutional and invalid.
If Treasury doesn’t appeal the judgment, it will have far-reaching consequences on the amount of the grant — now R370 — the qualifying income threshold of R624 and administration of the grants. Judge Leonard Twala ruled that the government had to adjust both to reflect the cost of living, inflation and the food poverty line.
Treasury said in court papers that providing the grant to the estimated 18.3-million people who qualify, instead of the 10.5-million who apply, would cost more than R60bn, exceeding the R34bn budgeted for in 2024/25. The judge ruled that an insufficient reason to deny provision.
The judge ruled that the administrative system for the grant imposed exclusionary, irrational and arbitrary barriers. He did not accept Treasury’s argument that qualifying criteria and safeguards were necessary.
The judge relied on section 27 of the constitution that mandates the state to progressively realise the rights to healthcare, food, water and social security. But he did not refer to the phrase in the section that states it must be done within the state’s available resources.
The sentiments behind the judgment are certainly laudable but fail to take account of SA’s fiscal realities. The judgment is an example of judicial overreach.
EDITORIAL: Judicial overreach
Court’s order that Treasury widen social grants fails to take state’s limited resources into account
A recent Pretoria high court judgment fundamentally overturns the regulatory foundations of the social relief of distress grant after it found the regulations to be unconstitutional and invalid.
If Treasury doesn’t appeal the judgment, it will have far-reaching consequences on the amount of the grant — now R370 — the qualifying income threshold of R624 and administration of the grants. Judge Leonard Twala ruled that the government had to adjust both to reflect the cost of living, inflation and the food poverty line.
Treasury said in court papers that providing the grant to the estimated 18.3-million people who qualify, instead of the 10.5-million who apply, would cost more than R60bn, exceeding the R34bn budgeted for in 2024/25. The judge ruled that an insufficient reason to deny provision.
The judge ruled that the administrative system for the grant imposed exclusionary, irrational and arbitrary barriers. He did not accept Treasury’s argument that qualifying criteria and safeguards were necessary.
The judge relied on section 27 of the constitution that mandates the state to progressively realise the rights to healthcare, food, water and social security. But he did not refer to the phrase in the section that states it must be done within the state’s available resources.
The sentiments behind the judgment are certainly laudable but fail to take account of SA’s fiscal realities. The judgment is an example of judicial overreach.
EDITORIAL: Beware cheerleader boards
EDITORIAL: SA needs to step up its game
EDITORIAL: Bad faith and broken bonds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.