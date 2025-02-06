EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa must address municipal debt crisis
President’s plan to fix municipalities must start with tackling their debt to Eskom and water boards
06 February 2025 - 05:00
March and August fast approach: Eskom anticipated that by March, municipal debt to the utility would balloon to R100bn and two key water boards face bankruptcy by August if municipal debt to them is not addressed.
The presidency heading up the overhaul of local government and the country’s ailing metros is a good idea, but the pace of reform has to be accelerated and targeted at these potential flashpoints to make a real difference...
