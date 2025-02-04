EDITORIAL: Time for cool heads
Ramaphosa has to be commended for his reaction to Trump’s funding threats, but Mantashe’s confrontational approach is risky
Bar minerals minister Gwede Mantashe, our government has reacted with a measured and mature tone to threats by Donald Trump, America’s president, that he will be cutting off all future funding to SA. For this, President Cyril (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-02-03-trump-funding-threat-to-sa-puts-440m-in-aid-at-risk/)Ramaphosa (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-02-03-trump-funding-threat-to-sa-puts-440m-in-aid-at-risk/) has to be commended and the country needs to rally behind him.
At the weekend, Trump claimed, falsely, that the SA government was confiscating private property and treating certain classes terribly. ..
