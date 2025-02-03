EDITORIAL: Wanted: The leader we were promised
President vowed to serve all and work with all in SA. It’s time to live up to that promise
03 February 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa is no longer in his post as SA’s first citizen on the strength of the ANC’s vote alone.
The result of the 2024 election — Ramaphosa himself said in his acceptance speech after his election as president in parliament on June 14 — showed that the people of SA did not choose a single party to meet their needs, rather they “expect their leaders to work together”...
