EDITORIAL: US will hurt too if it cuts support for global HIV/Aids programmes
Lack of treatment would fuel the emergence of new drug-resistant strains that know no borders
31 January 2025 - 05:00
The disruption to SA’s HIV/Aids programmes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s shock freeze on foreign aid is a stark reminder of the inherent dangers in the government’s continued reliance on donor funding.
About a fifth of SA’s total HIV/Aids spending is provided by foreign donors, the biggest of which is the US President’s Emergency Plan for HIV/Aids Relief (Pepfar). Launched by former US president George Bush with bipartisan support in 2003, Pepfar has since poured $140bn into SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.