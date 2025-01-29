EDITORIAL: BHP vs Anglo
Are recent leaked comments from BHP designed to tank the Anglo share price?
BHP’s failed bid for Anglo American last year was fought as much behind the scenes as a war of words as it was as a public process. Is it too much to speculate that the trend continues, with recent leaked comments from BHP designed to tank the Anglo share price so as to allow for another attempt in future?
The Anglo share price fell 6% after unnamed sources “familiar with the situation” told the Financial Times that BHP’s interest in Anglo had cooled since it failed in its £38bn bid. It’s been a consistent theme from the Australian miner in recent months as Anglo’s share price has climbed while BHP’s has languished, making the economics of the deal look a lot less attractive than they were at the time BHP walked away in May, after three failed attempts at an all-share bid...
