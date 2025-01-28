EDITORIAL: Unmasking a racist assassin
Janusz Walus interview has shone a light on the dark corners of our history
28 January 2025 - 05:00
It is tempting to say giving airtime to Janusz Walus, the man who assassinated Chris Hani, only amplifies his harmful views. The Polish national, who spent 29 years in jail, still clings to his outdated and toxic beliefs and has long been a figure shrouded in controversy and unanswered questions.
But let’s be real: Walus’s views are already well known and pretending they don’t exist won’t make them go away. By airing the interview, eNCA has done all of us a favour by shining a light on the dark corners of our history and reminding us of the work that still needs to be done. ..
